$15 million NC project launching soon to track COVID-19 variants

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — COVID-19 cases have more than tripled since the beginning of the month in North Carolina.

Since the beginning of July, 38 percent of coronavirus samples in North Carolina that were tested for the Delta variant came back positive for it.

- Advertisement -

A $15 million program is launching in North Carolina to better track variants, like the Delta.

“There’s a lot of legwork that had to be done,” said Dr. Dirk Dittmer, a professor at UNC-Chapel Hill and one of the project leads.

They’re teaming up with other medical universities in the state and partnering with health systems to share data.

Read more here.