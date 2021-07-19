AMBER Alert issued for 3 missing children

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WWAY) — An AMBER Alert has been issued as the Asheboro Police Department searches for three missing children: Anthony Bryan Osorio Hernandez, Bridget Osorio Hernandez and Bernardo Gonzalez Hernandez.

Anthony Bryan Osorio Hernandez is a 15-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 6’1″, weighing 160 pounds. He has black hair, and brown eyes.

Bridget Osorio Hernandez is a 14-year-old Hispanic female, approximately 5’3″, weighing 120 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes.

Bernardo Gonzalez Hernandez is a 2-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 3′, weighing 45 pounds. He has black hair, and brown eyes.

Allegedly, there is 1 abductor: Olga Diego Hernandez. Olga Diego Hernandez is described as a 38 year old Hispanic female, 5’11”, weighing 135 pounds. She has brown/red hair and brown eyes. Olga has three moles on left side of face and has piercing on lower right lip.

The vehicle is a Black 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 with NC license tag number TEF9945.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Asheboro Police Department immediately at (336) 626-1300, or call 911 or *HP.