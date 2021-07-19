City of Wilmington works to make popular road safer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — City of Wilmington staff updated City Council on Greenville Loop Road’s new safety modifications in Monday’s agenda briefing.

Staff says they’ve added more speed limit and safety signs along the road, made the space wider between lanes, and added flexible pole barricades.

According to the NCDOT, before those chances in April, there were 43 crashes on Greenville Loop road in 2021’s first three quarters, just above its usual yearly average. Since those changes, there have been five.