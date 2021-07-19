Councilman pushes for end to gun violence program

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Councilman, Clifford Barnett sounded off on gun violence at Monday morning’s agenda briefing, promoting a program he thinks could better Wilmington.

With gun violence up locally and nationally, Barnett said putting a program in place that seems to be helping slow gun violence in Richmond and Durham could do the same for our community

The program partners with area health providers to identify gun violence victims, and focuses on interrupting economic and education cycles that walk hand in hand with the highest levels of gun use.

“In the training I went to the other day, they mentioned that oftentimes the person who gets shot may end up getting involved in a gun violence situation again,” said Barnett. “And so we’re just finding some ways to get guns off the street and find ways to really help families.”

Though the program was discussed, no decision was made today. Barnett said he will continue to push for programs that could lessen Wilmington’s gun violence.