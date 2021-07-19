Ingram Planetarium ready to unveil flight-to-space mural

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A special exhibit at the Ingram Planetarium in Sunset Beach tracing the North Carolina connections to airplane flight and space travel will be unveiled Tuesday, July 20.

Planetarium manager Kat Hunt says parts of the exhibit are currently open to visitors, but the full exhibit with interactive components will be ready to view at the 10 a.m. unveiling.

- Advertisement -

The brief ceremony is free and open to the public, and will include refreshments and a meet-and-greet with some of the artists involved in the project.

The Ingram Planetarium is located at 7625 High Market Street in Sunset Beach, NC.