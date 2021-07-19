Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is blaming China for a hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software that compromised tens of thousands of computers around the world earlier this year.

The administration and allied nations on Monday also disclosed a broad range of other cyberthreats from Beijing, including ransomware attacks from government-affiliated hackers that have targeted companies with demands for millions of dollars.

- Advertisement -

A spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington says in a statement that the U.S. has repeatedly made groundless attacks and malicious smears against China on cybersecurity, and calls the new allegations “just another old trick.”