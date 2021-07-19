Second suspect charged in shooting at Woodridge Pointe apartments

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A second suspect is now charged with attempted first degree murder in a shooting that happened in New Hanover County in late May.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Micah Me’nace Howard on Saturday at a home in Rocky Point.

He’s charged in the shooting of a 29-year-old man. On May 30, deputies responded to Woodridge Point apartments at 1565 Sandlapper Way for shots fired. When they arrived, they found the victim laying in the grass after being shot 5-6 times.

Jonathan Keshawn White was charged the following day for attempted first degree murder.

The investigation into the shooting has continued and information implicated Howard as another suspect.

Howard is being held under a $500,000 secured bond.