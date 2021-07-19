TV crew to use CFPUA water, service downtown may be impacted

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A television production filming in the area will be using CFPUA water services near downtown Wilmington for special effects on Thursday and Friday.

20th Century Television Productions will connect to CFPUA water services near the intersection of South 5th Avenue and Dock Street between 8 a.m. Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday.

During this production time, customers in the area may experience periods of low water pressure and/or water discoloration due to the increased water usage.

Customers who do experience discoloration are advised to run the cold water for approximately 1 to 3 minutes to allow the lines to clear.

Temporary discoloration does not indicate that water is unsafe to drink, but customers should avoid washing clothes with discolored water as staining can occur.

If after 5 minutes the water does not run clear, customers can contact CFPUA’s Water Quality Unit by calling (910) 332-6738.