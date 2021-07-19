Widespread Panic causes widespread noise, city addresses noise and other concerns

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park saw its first sold-out crowd this weekend. The headliners “Widespread Panic” seemed to cause widespread noise.

Park Manager David Pugh says overall things went well, the crowd was well-behaved and Live Nation helped the city be well-prepared.

However, there has been feedback on the noise and traffic created by the venue. Pugh says they welcome input from the community and are working to address issues as more performers come to the venue and they continue to work out the kinks.

While they’re working on the traffic flow around the venue, he says they heard the most complaints about the noise.

“We had something of this experience with the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater as well where we measured sound levels and then compared them to noise complaints and got a policy in effect that met the needs of the concertgoers and the surrounding community,” Pugh said. “So yeah, it’s an ongoing effort and it does take input from the public to let us know how it’s impacting them.”

Another cause for concern was the Sunday show opened two hours late, so instead of ending at 11:00 pm, it ended at midnight, which is permitted when shows are delayed due to weather. Pugh says it was unfortunate this happened on a Sunday night, but this will not be a regular occurrence.

Pugh says they’re also working with the communities directly impacted by the venue, like the apartments neighboring the park and Marina Grill, to make sure those places are accessible when there is a performance.

The next show at the amphitheater is GRiZMAS in July scheduled for Friday, July 30 and Saturday, July 31.