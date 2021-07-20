Bradford pear tree ban begins in South Carolina in 2024

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina is banning sales of a popular but invasive tree. The Post and Courier reports that, starting on Oct. 1, 2024, nurseries in South Carolina will be prohibited from selling Bradford Pear and Callery pear trees.

The trees are known for their early spring white flowers. But they also are known as one of the weakest structural trees in existence, with branches that commonly break after 10 to 15 years and a short life expectancy of 20 to 30 years.

An expert says the fast-growing, early-flowering trees have begun to choke out the natural landscape in fields across the state and country.