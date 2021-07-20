Hull repairs complete on USS North Carolina, cofferdam flooded on Tuesday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After more than a year and several million dollars, the hull repairs on the Battleship North Carolina are complete.

The cofferdam surrounding the Battleship was flooded with water from the Cape Fear River on Tuesday morning to mark the completion of the repairs.

The $8.5-million cofferdam construction was funded by the state. Additional repairs to the hull were funded largely by the Generations Campaign. Supporters of the campaign include Truist, Duke Energy, Carlisle Companies, Cameron Foundation, Wells Fargo Bank, Cannon Foundation, Martin Marietta, and American Legion.

Capt. Terry Bragg, US Navy (ret.), executive director of Battleship North Carolina, says this project helps achieve his goal of keeping the battleship around for hundreds of years.

“In the next century when most of the historic ships of the second world war or the first world war will have been lost to corrosion and inability to generate funds to do repairs the Battleship North Carolina will be here representing the state as the state’s memorial to the 10,000 North Carolinians who served and died in World War 2,” Bragg said.

The work of the Generations Campaign continues with the Living with Water project, which includes plans to restore shoreline and create wetlands to reduce regular flooding at the Battleship site, improve water quality in runoff to the Cape Fear River, enhance wildlife habitat and beautify Battleship Park.

For details on how to donate to the Generations Campaign, visit the donation page on the Battleship North Carolina website.