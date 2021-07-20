Jeff Bezos’ first flight with others on board blasts off from Texas

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) – Jeff Bezos has blasted off on his space company’s first flight with people on board. He’s the second billionaire in just over a week to ride his own rocket.

The Amazon founder soared to space Tuesday with a hand-picked group.

Passengers aboard the Blue Origin capsule include Bezos’ younger brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and an 82-year-old aviation pioneer from Texas. They’re the youngest and oldest to ever hurtle off the planet.

Named after America’s first astronaut Alan Shepard, the rocket soared from West Texas on the 52nd anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.

The up-and-down flight was expected to last just 10 minutes.