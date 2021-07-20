Leland Dixie Youth Ponytails state champs fundraising for World Series trip

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) — The 12U softball team in Leland rolled their way to the state tournament. They outscored opponents 147-9 during that run.

Then came the state tournament.

- Advertisement -

They lost to the team representing Brunswick County that had previously beaten them 3 times. They had to face the team again in the championship game and they left their hearts on that field. They beat the team but had to turn around and play them again. They ended up winning both games by one run.

“We put blood sweat and tears in to this… this team is all I do outside of school and home so like it’s really important and I’m really excited about it,” said right fielder Abby Rigas.

“And now people are going to see what Leland Dixie Youth is all about,” said third baseman Laya Wizeman.

The team travels July 29th for a 14.5 hour car ride. The tournament runs July 30th through August 5th.

All support will help the girls and their families with travel expenses, hotel rooms, and meals. You can contact the local Dixie Youth District 9 director Reginale Evenson at 910-471-8904 or visit NC DIXIE YOUTH FACEBOOK PAGE for verification. The teams’ official fundraiser link is posted here.