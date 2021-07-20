Leland VFW Post 12196 to host Korean War Veterans’ breakfast

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 12196 in Leland, NC wants to honor Korean War veterans at a special breakfast July 27, but first, they have to find them.

The post hopes to hear from all Korean War veterans living in and around Leland, and their families.

The event coincides with the 68th anniversary of the signing of the Armistice ending hostilities in 1953.

The breakfast starts with a coffee social at 8 a.m. followed by a program featuring guest speakers and meet-and-greet opportunities.

The event will be at the Town of Leland Cultural Arts Center at 1212 Magnolia Village Way, Leland, NC.

Deadline for RSVP is Tuesday, July 20. For more information, email the VFW post