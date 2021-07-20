Lucky for Life drawings offer lifetime supply of cash daily

RALEIGH, N.C. (WWAY) — North Carolinians have a daily chance at winning a lifetime supply of cash now that the Lucky for Life draw game has begun.

The game, played in 23 states including North Carolina, is the only lottery game in North Carolina to feature a top prize of $1,000 A Day For Life and a second prize of $25,000 A Year For Life. Winners get those prizes every year for the rest of their lives.

No other game changes are planned. Tickets remain $2. Prizes are the same. And the odds of winning those prizes are the same.

“Winning a lifetime supply of cash would be a dream come true,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We hope North Carolinians enjoy the chance to play this fun game any day of the week they like. The daily drawings will help us continue to meet our goals in raising money for education.”

Since the game started in North Carolina, someone in the state has won the top prize of $1,000 A Day For Life four times including a Winston-Salem woman who used her $1,000 a day winning ticket to fulfill a dream of starting a ministry to help others. Someone has won the second lifetime prize, $25,000 A Year For Life, 35 times including an 85-year-old grandfather from Clemmons who gave his 22-year-old granddaughter the winning ticket.

Players have 10 ways to win in the game. Some of the 10 prizes are:

$1,000 a Day For Life by matching all six numbers, including the “Lucky Ball” number. Odds are 1 in 30.8 million.

$25,000 a Year For Life by matching the first five numbers − but not the “Lucky Ball.” Odds are 1 in 1.8 million.

$5000 by matching the first four numbers on the white balls and the Lucky Ball. Odds are 1 in 143,000.

Each of the lifetime prizes are guaranteed for a minimum of 20 years, but will continue to be paid out for the duration of each winner’s lifetime.

Lucky for Life is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through Online Play either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. To learn more about the game, visit the lottery’s website to learn how to play.

Ticket sales from draw games like Lucky for Life make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties last year, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.