Man arrested in 2014 fatal hit and run in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man wanted in a 2014 hit and run in Wilmington is now behind bars.

The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Edwin Romero, 35, in Wilmington on Tuesday.

- Advertisement -

He is charged with a 2014 felony hit and run in the 5200 block of Market Street. Police say Roy Ellwyn Moore, 68, man was crossing the street leaving Walmart when a red or burgundy Ford Explorer hit him. Moore was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The suspect in the SUV, which is an early 2000 model, drove away from the scene toward Walmart after the crash

According to the Wilmington Police Department, Romero fled to Mexico and later returned to Wilmington after the incident.

He is charged with hit and run serious injury/death and no operator’s license. He is currently being held on a $10,000 secured bond.

The Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force is comprised of members from the U.S. Marshals Service, Wilmington Police Department, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, NC Department of Public Safety Special Operations and the Leland Police Department.