Pender County School Board addresses mask mandate in schools

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County School Board issued a statement addressing students being required to wear masks in class following a special meeting Tuesday.

According to a release, the purposes of the meeting Tuesday were to discuss and address

facilities projects, furniture, software, modular classroom purchases, NC PreK contract amendments and recent developments in state Social Studies standards, as well as

Human Resources recommendations. Also to be discussed are

student-related issues.

- Advertisement -

Following the meeting Tuesday, Pender County Schools spokesman Alex Riley released the following statement from the Pender County School Board:

“The Pender County Board of Education adheres to the belief that parents should have choice when it comes to the use of masks for our students. However, due to state law, we do not have the authority to lift the mask mandate. We encourage our citizens to contact their state elected officials in regard to Senate Bill 173.”