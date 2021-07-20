Pet Pals: 5-year-old Labrador Mxi is looking for a new home

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY)– This week’s Pet Pal is a 5-year-old Labrador mix named Daisy.

New Hanover County Animal Services Supervisor Stephen Watson said she came to the originally as a stray, but was then returned because her new owners had a weight limit at their apartment complex and she was to big.

Watson described her to be very smart and playful. He also said she knows how to sit, shake, lay down, and plays well with other dogs.

Adoption hours are weekdays from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday. New Hanover County Animal Control is located at 180 division drive in Wilmington.

A meet and greet is required prior to adoption, and if you have any other dogs in your home you are asked to bring them as well.

County residents can adopt for $70