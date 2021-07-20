Public hearing set for Brunswick County bridge replacement

SUPPLY, N.C. (WWAY) — The public is invited to a virtual hearing with the N.C. Department of Transportation this week and then asked to submit feedback regarding a proposed amendment of the Juniper Creek game land, State Dedicated Nature Preserve in Brunswick County.

This amendment of the dedicated nature preserve is needed to replace the bridge over Muddy Branch on Makatoka Road. The amendment would provide a permanent drainage easement and temporary construction easement. A very small amount of right-of-way is needed for replacement of the bridge.

Project details, including maps of the proposal, can be found on the NCDOT project web page.

The formal presentation will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday. Interested people can attend as shown below:

By computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/359802421

By telephone: United States: +1-786-535-321, access code: 359-802-421 One-touch: tel:+17865353211,,359802421#



People may also submit comments by calling 984-205-6615, project code 3697, emailing Juniper-Creek-Complex@publicinput.com or mailing to the address shown below by July 28.