State Board of Elections approves changes for Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Board of Elections has received state approval for changes for future elections.

The State Board of Elections has approved the changes to precinct boundaries and polling places.

- Advertisement -

Brunswick Board of Elections staff is now working on making updates to the database so that voter records reflect the new precinct information.

Once the updates are complete, they will issue additional information.

You can view the proposal here.

During the board’s meeting, changes were made to the 2021 board meeting schedule.

The purpose of the new schedule is to allow for more consistent use of the Commissioners’ Chambers.

Their website has been updated and here you can find a PDF of the new schedule.