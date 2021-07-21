Bill changing NC high school sports oversight OK’d by panel

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Legislation that would end the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s century-long role overseeing interscholastic sports has cleared a Senate committee.

The Republican-authored bill recommended on Wednesday would create a new North Carolina Interscholastic Athletic Commission.

- Advertisement -

It would enforce student eligibility rules from the State Board of Education and adopt and enforce game rules and sportsmanship standards.

Bill supporters say the association isn’t using its power to primarily benefit student-athletes and its member schools.

Some Democrats on the committee said eliminating the association from oversight goes too far.

The bill also would prevent private schools from competing for championships against public schools.