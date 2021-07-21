Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue competing in National Lifeguard Championships

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue team is looking for your support as members head to nationals for this year’s lifeguard competition.

The team is asking for donations to help fund their trip to the national competition.

At the recent regional lifeguard competition, the Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue team finished in second place behind Atlantic Beach, Florida.

The team took home 39 total medals bringing home eleven first place medals, 13 second place awards, and four in third place.

The Nationals competition runs from August 4-8 in South Padre Island, Texas.

You can make tax deductible donations to Carolina Beach Life Guard Association. Donations can be dropped off at the Carolina Beach Fire Department or call for us to pick it up. You can contact Capt. Tony Wallace at 910-458-2985 for any questions.