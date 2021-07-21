Columbus County Sheriff’s Office to add patrol for the county’s East end

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) —The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office plan to add additional patrol and services in the East end of the county is officially underway.

Columbus County Commissioners approved funding that will allow the sheriff’s office to add five new positions. Four of them will be full-time sworn deputies, and one will be a civilian.

Sheriff Jody Greene said this has been in the works for three years.

“It’s been a long time coming. We had a great group to work with this year. People on the east end, its coming. The main hurdle right now, is just the office space, and we feel that we have that worked out as well. We’ll be announcing a little bit more about that, a little bit later,” said Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene.

The sheriff’s office says they’re hoping the additional manpower will help them battle crime and drugs in the Delco and Riegelwood area.

“Part of fighting drugs, is be in the community. You’ve got to know what’s going on. The citizens calling in helps tremendously, but we also –the things that we have to see and that we have to be a part of, when we tell tell-signs when things are happening that a lay-person may not know,” said Sheriff Greene. “ That just comes from training and experience. So, being in the community is number one, and it’s going to pick up.”

He said like many other employers across the country, they are not seeing very many applicants for the new positions, but he’s confident the positions will be filled soon.

“Right now, we’ve got applications open. That’s the hard part. In light of everything that’s going on in the country today, it’s hard to get qualified applicants. People just aren’t interested like they were. That’s the hurdle that we’re having to cross right now, but we’re going to get there,” said Greene.

Sheriff Greene said they’re planning to partner with the sheriff offices in Bladen and Brunswick Counties to help patrol the edge of the eastern part of the county, where the counties meet.