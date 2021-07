The annual juried Summer Regional Art Show opens Friday at Franklin Square Gallery in Southport.

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The annual juried Summer Regional Art Show opens Friday at Franklin Square Gallery in Southport.

The event runs through August 21, 2021 and features pieces from artists throughout the region. There will be 2D and 3D pieces to see including paintings and drawings, pottery, and sculpture.

The pieces will be judged for an awards ceremony at the historic Franklin Square Gallery from 5 – 7 pm on August 6.

