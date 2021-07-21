Intimidation report filed over social media posts relating to NHCS superintendent

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has taken a report for an “intimidation” incident involving the superintendent of New Hanover County Schools.

The report was taken this morning, according to a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

- Advertisement -

The spokesperson says that two people were talking on Facebook back-and-forth recently. One of the two posting mentioned that going to the school board’s meetings and disrupting it was not enough; instead — this person says — they would need to go to the homes and places of business that high ranking officials might frequent and disrupt them at those place as well.

The posts mentioned New Hanover County Schools Superintendent Dr. Foust and other individuals.

Because the potential intimidation occurred online, it could also be considered a cyber-stalking incident.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating.