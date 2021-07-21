NC Republican lawmakers unveil bill that could impact interscholastic sports

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Republican senators are proposing a major change in the oversight of North Carolina interscholastic sports.

They unveiled a bill Tuesday that would essentially remove the North Carolina High School Athletic Association as the organization that carries out rules set by the State Board of Education.

The association would be replaced in the 2022-23 school year by a North Carolina Interscholastic Athletic Commission.

Commission members would be picked by the governor and legislative leaders.

The measure surfaced after lawmakers have questioned publicly the nonprofit’s authority and its large financial assets.

The athletic association’s executive director says the proposal would inject politics into high school athletics.