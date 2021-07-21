Western wildfire smoke to cause problems in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — Health officials say smoke from wildfires in the western U.S. and Canada will drift across parts of South Carolina this week and could cause problems in people with chronic heart and lung diseases.

State health officials say the exact timing of the smoke depends on winds, but the worst of it should start late Wednesday and last through Thursday in areas north of a line from Abbeville to Columbia to Myrtle Beach.

Officials say along with health problems, the smoke could also lower visibility.

The smoke has drifted more than 2,000 miles from the fires in the western U.S. and Canada.

