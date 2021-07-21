Wilmington Police need help finding July 4 hit and run suspects

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a hit and run suspect.

The incident occurred on July 4 at approximately 2:24 a.m. at the intersection of 2nd St. and Chestnut St.

Two women were struck by a suspect vehicle speeding through the intersection.

The description given of the suspect vehicle is a black Chevrolet Camaro with “after market” silver rims and a tinted license plate cover.

The witnesses stated that there were two occupants in the vehicle but could only give the description of the driver, who was a light skinned African-American male.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or was downtown that night and/pr early morning and has information on the Camaro or on the driver should please contact the WPD (910-343-3600) or Ofc. M. Cosby (910-765-0703).