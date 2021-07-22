Airlie Gardens 9th annual art exhibit showcasing designs by local artists

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –Airlie Gardens is holding its 9th annual art exhibit, showcasing colorful owls designed by local artists.

The “Its Owl Good” exhibit features 10 4-foot-tall fiberglass owls painted and designed by artists who’s designs were selected for the exhibit. Airlie has a scavenger hunt for the owl exhibit for garden visitors. The owls will be displayed until December 31. They will then be auctioned off, and the proceeds will benefit Airlie Gardens.

- Advertisement -

The artist who designed the featured owls are Holli Conger, Carolyn Crutchfield, Nicole Draina, Evelyn Fischer, Luckia Fisher, Jessica Gates, Laura Kalina, Aiden Kenny, Brooks Koff and Sally Martin.