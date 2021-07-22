Atkinson group to host community event benefiting Safe Haven of Pender County

ATKINSON, NC (WWAY) — A recent domestic violence incident which claimed the life of a woman last month has spurred one Pender County community to action.
Brandy Lynn Price was killed June 19.
Following her death, lots of residents in the small Atkinson community came together to help pay for her funeral expenses but one group wanted to do more.
Advocates 4 Atkinson organized Atkinson Community Day which will be held at 304 W. Henry Street on Saturday, July 24, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
They’re planning events for all age groups including a community yard sale, live music by Jen & Tonic, raffles, food vendors, craft vendors and face painting.
All proceeds will go to Safe Haven of Pender County.