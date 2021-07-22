Brunswick County fox tests positive for rabies after attacking 3 people

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) – Brunswick County Health Services received notification that a local fox tested positive for rabies this week, prompting health officials to remind residents to stay aware and take precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their pets from potentially rabid animals.

According to a press release, the fox is suspected to be connected to two attacks Wednesday in the southern end of the county. The first attack involved two individuals in Ocean Ilse Beach, near Waterloo Street and Hideaway Road. The second attack involved one individual in the Sunset Beach area. All three individuals sustained scratches and bites.

The fox was captured and put down following the second attack, where it was sent for rabies testing. The individual from the second attack also reported that they encountered an emaciated raccoon that was unafraid of humans. Those are two signs of a potential rabies infection.

Health Services and the Animal Protective Services division at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are working together to investigate the incidents and inform the community about proactive safety steps they can take wherever they live in the county.

For recommendations regarding the public and interacting with wildlife, including feeding or rescuing wildlife, visit: www.ncwildlife.org/Portals/0/WildlifeProblems/documents/Feeding-Wildlife-Hazards.pdf