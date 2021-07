RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) — Tucked away behind a business in downtown Raleigh, you’ll find some hidden beehives. It’s part of an initiative to bring bees downtown.

It’s all part of an experience Leigh-Kathryn Bonner hopes everyone can have-no matter where they live or work.

- Advertisement -

“We’re really fortunate to be able to put these bees on these massive corporations and they change the culture of the company,” Bonner said.

Read more here.