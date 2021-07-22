Carolina Beach lifeguards seeking donations for national competition

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Ocean Rescue lifeguard team has qualified for a national competition and they need some help to get there.

At the recent regional lifeguard competition in Jacksonville, Florida, Carolina Beach finished in second place behind Atlantic Beach, Florida.

The team took home 39 total medals bringing home eleven first place medals, 13 second place awards, and four in third place.

“It’s really a competitive atmosphere with lifeguards in general so this is a way that multiple beaches can come together and have a friendly competition,” said Ocean Rescue Captain Tony Wallace.

The team is now eyeing a national title.

“I love it, it’s a huge honor,” said head lifeguard Patrick Furbay. “We’re going up against the best in the nation at this point.”

Furbay says there’s several different events that each guard participates in.

“We do relays, there’s a relay in which one person will swim out to a buoy and then the other person will swim out and bring them in, kind of like a lifeguard rescue,” Furbay said. “There’s events on a paddle board which is kind of like a surf board, you lay down and paddle on it, and then there’s running events too.”

This year’s nationals are taking place in South Padre Island, Texas and the team needs some help to get there.

“We’re trying to take 16 guards with us, and so the plane tickets, the rentals and the hotel rooms, meals while we’re there, just, it adds up,” Wallace said.

The team is trying to raise 15,000 dollars for the trip, selling t-shirts and asking for donations. So far they’ve raised around $6,000. The competition runs August 4-8.

If you’d like to donate, you can drop off cash or a check made out to “Carolina Beach Lifeguard Association” at the Carolina Beach Fire Department.