FOUND SAFE: Pender Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

UPDATE : Robert Krieger IV has been located safe.

Original Post from July 20:

- Advertisement -

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a teenage boy who has gone missing.

Robert Louis Krieger IV, 17, is about 5’11” and 160 lbs., with brown eyes and short-medium brown hair.

The Sheriff’s Office says he has a 2-3 inch scar on the left side of his face and a 1 inch scar below his left ear.

He was last spoken to on Sunday (7/18) and could possibly be a danger to himself.

The Sheriff’s Office says his Jeep was located outside of the Holly Shelter Game Lands off US Highway 17 in Hampstead.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.