Ironclad Brewery, K Starr Coaching hosts workshop to #getwilmingtonbacktowork

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A workshop held July 21 in Ironclad Brewery in Wilmington aimed to help business owners get and keep their good employees.

The focus is to give local business owners and managers the tools to get and keep good employees. They are using the #getwilmingtonbacktowork hashtag.

K Starr Coaching hosted the first of its kind workshop that spent the day trying to answer questions like, “What is it going to take to keep my employees happy?” or, “How do I find people who actually want to work?”

Organizer Keesha Starr says businesses have been experiencing high turnover rates related to the pandemic.

“When COVID happened it changed what everybody expected, it changed up the status quo. So now we’re seeing the results of that with people saying ‘well I don’t know if I want to go back and do the same thing I was doing before COVID.’ And now as they’re re-entering the workforce they’re looking at it a lot different and our businesses, our owners need to adjust and shift accordingly if they want to keep their good employees,” Starr said.

Starr is planning more events like this in the future.

Ironclad Brewery partnered with N.E.W. the Network for Entrepreneurs in Wilmington, IKAGG Group in Wilmington, along with the Musical Chairs networking group.