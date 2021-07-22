Live Nation offering fans $20 all-in tickets

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWAY) — Live Nation announced it is celebrating the return to live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year.

For a limited time only next week, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.

Live Nation operates the new, 7,200-seat Live Oak Bank Pavilion for the city of Wilmington, which owns Riverfront Park and its amphitheater.

The Pavilion tweeted the announcement.

Participating artists include some of today’s biggest acts across genres including country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, pop, rock and more. Some of them are already scheduled to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion.

The $20 tickets will be available to the general public starting next Wednesday, July 28 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT on LiveNation.com for a limited time only, while supplies last. T-Mobile and Sprint customers can score exclusive 24-hour early access to the $20 all-in tickets through T-Mobile Tuesdays starting Tuesday, July 27 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Participating artists celebrating the return to live concerts include: 311

JASON ALDEAN

MEGADETH

3 DOORS DOWN

JONAS BROTHERS

NF

ALANIS MORISSETTE

JUDAS PRIEST

PITBULL

ALICE COOPER

KINGS OF LEON

PRIMUS

BRAD PAISLEY

KISS

RISE AGAINST

BRETT ELDREDGE

KORN

ROD WAVE

BROOKS & DUNN

LADY A

SLIPKNOT

BROTHERS OSBORNE

LIL BABY

THE BLACK CROWES

COHEED AND CAMBRIA

LINDSEY STIRLING

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

DIERKS BENTLEY

LUKE BRYAN

THOMAS RHETT

FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

LYNYRD SKYNYRD

TRIPPIE REDD

DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES

MAROON 5

ZAC BROWN BAND