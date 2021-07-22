Live Nation offering fans $20 all-in tickets

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WWAY) — Live Nation announced it is celebrating the return to live concerts this summer by offering fans $20 all-in tickets to nearly 1,000 shows this year.
For a limited time only next week, fans will have access to exclusive $20 tickets to participating Live Nation shows, including taxes and fees.
Live Nation operates the new, 7,200-seat Live Oak Bank Pavilion for the city of Wilmington, which owns Riverfront Park and its amphitheater.
The Pavilion tweeted the announcement.
Participating artists include some of today’s biggest acts across genres including country, hip-hop, Latin, metal, pop, rock and more. Some of them are already scheduled to perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion.
JASON ALDEAN
MEGADETH
3 DOORS DOWN
JONAS BROTHERS
NF
ALANIS MORISSETTE
JUDAS PRIEST
PITBULL
ALICE COOPER
KINGS OF LEON
PRIMUS
BRAD PAISLEY
KISS
RISE AGAINST
BRETT ELDREDGE
KORN
ROD WAVE
BROOKS & DUNN
LADY A
SLIPKNOT
BROTHERS OSBORNE
LIL BABY
THE BLACK CROWES
COHEED AND CAMBRIA
LINDSEY STIRLING
THE DOOBIE BROTHERS
DIERKS BENTLEY
LUKE BRYAN
THOMAS RHETT
FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE
LYNYRD SKYNYRD
TRIPPIE REDD
DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES
MAROON 5
ZAC BROWN BAND