New Hanover Co. man with autism makes annual wish for birthday cards

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We have an update to a story we tell you about each year around this time on a local man with autism who just wants cards in the mail for his birthday in August.

Dante Brown lives in New Hanover County. He has become known around the Cape Fear and around the country for his annual request of birthday cards.

He absolutely loves getting birthday cards. This year, Brown will be turning 20.

We first started telling you about Brown’s requests in 2017. The first year, he got about 500 cards from around the world. Every year, he gets more and more.

Again this year, his mom Linda Lee reached out on Facebook asking for as many birthday cards as possible for Dante.

If you would like to send him a card, his address is 14 Apple Road Castle Hayne, NC 28429. His birthday is August 1.