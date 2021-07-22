North Carolina man sent to prison for stabbing jail guard

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina man has been sentenced to more than 17 years in prison for assaulting a jail guard with a 6-inch metal shank in 2019.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina says 32-year-old Troy Lamont Powell was sentenced in federal court in Raleigh on Wednesday.

A news release says Powell was in custody at the Franklin County Detention Center on pending drug and gun charges when the incident occurred on Dec. 30, 2019.

Powell pleaded guilty to the charges in April.