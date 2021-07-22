Novant Health and NHRMC host a career fair to connect with job seekers

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Novant Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center hosting a career fair today in Wilmington, hoping to connect with job seekers.

Novant Health and New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s career fair was held at the Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College.

Organizers say about 100 people registered for interview slots.

“It was good, I met a couple people. I learned about different positions I’m actually interested in. It’s a lot of different opportunities, there’s a lot of different fields you can look into if you’re interested in. they also offer classes you can go to,” said Trina Allen, event attendee.

Trina Allen said she’s always been interested in joining the healthcare field, but the pandemic has impacted her job search.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” said Allen. “It’s definitely hard finding jobs, especially with this pandemic going on. It’s been really hard finding jobs.”

Dozens of representatives were on hand, sharing information about available opportunities.

“Our home care, our critical access hospital Pender, and all different areas of our network, as well as physician practices. So, it’s the whole Novant/NHRMC network here,” said Amy Hewett, Novant Health 10th floor Med/Surg Interim Manager.

Representatives for the healthcare system say they are pleased with how things went.

“This is a great way to get in front of our recruitment team, our talent acquisition team, as well as our hiring leaders and really put a face to a name. This is our first in-person event since the pandemic, and I’m really excited about the turnout,” said Kalin Griffin, Novant Health VP of Talent Acquisition.

Those who attended today’s career fair will still undergo the traditional process for job applicants, with background checks following the on-site interviews.