Violence, protests overshadow Mass for slain Haitian leader

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — Demonstrations in Cap-Haitien have turned violent as gunshots rang out while supporters of slain President Jovenel Moïse blocked some roads and demanded justice while threatening to disrupt his upcoming funeral.

A heavily armed police convoy carrying unknown officials rushed through a barricade of flaming tires set up at the end of a bridge, with one vehicle nearly flipping over as it passed through.

The Rev. Jean-Gilles Sem spoke to dozens of people at a memorial service on Thursday wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with Moïse’s picture.

The Mass was held a day after violence erupted in Moïse’s hometown.