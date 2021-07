MYRTLE BEACH, SC ( ) — A 15-year-old North Carolina boy drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel on July 10, according to deputy coroner Tamara Willard.

The victim is identified as Ma Duong, Willard said.

The coroner’s report said that Duong left his room at the Sea Mist Hotel to go swimming around 6 p.m. and when he didn’t return by 9:30 p.m., his family went to look for him.

