Crews make progress on huge Oregon blaze

BLY, Ore. (AP) — As fires in California threaten homes, crews in Oregon are making progress against the nation’s largest wildfire.

The Bootleg Fire has scorched an area half the size of Rhode Island. It’s 40% surrounded after burning some 70 homes.

In central Montana, federal officials say five firefighters were injured Thursday when a thunderstorm and swirling winds blew a lightning-caused wildfire back on them.

Officials say all five remained in medical facilities and were still being evaluated and treated Friday.

In California, blowing embers from the Tamarack Fire south of Lake Tahoe ignited a fast-moving spot fire, prompting a new evacuation.

The Dixie Fire in the western Sierra also continued to grow explosively eastward Friday.