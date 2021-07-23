Fewer drownings reported on Crystal Coast this summer

As record numbers of people hit the beach this summer, towns along the Crystal Coast are reporting fewer drownings than in years past.

Officials from fire departments in Atlantic Beach and in Emerald Isle said they’ve seen an increase in ocean rescues this summer while at the same time there’s been a decline in the number of drownings.

Four people in Emerald Isle and around seven in Atlantic Beach drowned in 2019, down to 0 and 1 reported in both areas this year.

Ocean Rescue Coordinator for Emerald Isle William Matthias said there have been no drownings this year despite packed beaches.

“We want to attribute that to mother nature being kind to us and not giving us a lot of swell action and swell motion but also to our lifeguard agencies,” said Matthias.

