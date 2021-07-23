Haitian president’s hometown holds funeral amid violence

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) – The hometown of slain President Jovenel Moïse has received his body for a private funeral amid heavy security following violent demonstrations in the area.

White T-shirts and caps emblazoned with his picture were distributed to supporters the day before what is expected to be the final ceremony to honor Moïse.

- Advertisement -

He was shot several times on July 7 during an attack at his private home that seriously injured his wife.

Friday’s funeral comes a day after violent demonstrations hit neighborhoods in Cap-Haitien as groups of men fired shots into the air and blocked some roads with blazing tires.