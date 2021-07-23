‘Kicks for Luna’ soccer fundraiser to support girl with cancer

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) – A Florida girl with a rare form of bone cancer is in the Cape Fear this weekend for a soccer fundraiser.
Luna Perrone is a 10-year-old soccer girl that the world has fallen in love with.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson even shows Luna some love on his instagram.
Luna was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma and is currently battling cancer.
The event dubbed ‘Kicks for Luna’ will kick off at Legion Stadium on Sunday July 25 at 7 p.m.
The soccer game is free, though donations will be accepted.
The event will feature several Wilmington men’s stars versus a professional team.
V.I.P. seats are available for $1,000.
All Proceeds go to Luna and her battle against Ewing’s Sarcoma.