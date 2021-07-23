Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development is Jammin’ by the River

WALLACE, NC (WWAY) — Mt. Calvary Center for Leadership Development is holding it’s President’s Club Charity Dinner and Soiree by the River on July 31 to bring together donors, community leaders, and the public to celebrate a year of success.

The Center was developed through a group of leaders of Mount Calvary University. The goal is to train and promote competent and aggressive local leadership. Historically, many communities have had to address challenges, but lack an abundance of trained leadership aimed at their interests.

- Advertisement -

The Center serves mostly low income and rural communities with high unemployment and low educational achievement. There are several who desire leadership positions, but most lack the skills for leadership, not because of a lack of aptitude but the lack of training. The Center believes that training at the grassroots level will enhance the quality of leadership which will in turn enhance the overall status for a community that has been locked out of the equation.

Center President Dr. Jimmy Tate says the event “hopes to bring people together from different walks of life to have fun, celebrate, and raise funds that will allow us to continue to offer programs such as our VIC Academy for youth completely free.”

Tate also says events like this help provide “food giveaways, community fun days, and help the community with unmet needs.”

The President’s Club Charity Dinner and Soiree by the River is Saturday, July 31. Events include a winery tour, cocktail hour, dinner, and keynote speaker Chancellor Jose Sartarelli of UNCW.

For information and tickets click here.