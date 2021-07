MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A North Carolina man was convicted and sentenced to life in prison Thursday for a 2018 murder in Myrtle Beach, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Earl R. Gaddis, 21, of Spring Lake, North Carolina, was convicted of murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

- Advertisement -

Read more here.