NCDOT closes bridge due to safety concerns

GREENEVERS, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation closed a Duplin County bridge Thursday citing safety concerns.

Crews noticed some of the bridge timber on the 68-year-old bridge on West Charity Road near Bay Road was beginning to fail.

The NCDOT is also working with Duke Energy to relocate power lines and allow a crane to be erected to perform the bridge repairs.

The bridge will remain closed until further notice. NCDOT will reopen the bridge as soon as possible and update the public when more information is available.

Drivers should follow the signs for a 2-mile detour around the closure and expect their commute may take longer than normal.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media.