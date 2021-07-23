NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — New Hanover County is partnering with Cape Fear Collective to administer a Nonprofit Assistance Grant Program, utilizing $700,000 in ARP funds.

The grants are for nonprofits who experienced financial hardship and negative economic impact during the COVID 19 pandemic. Weight will be given to organizations serving vulnerable or marginalized communities including but not limited to racial and ethnic minorities, the uninsured, low-income children, the elderly, LGBTQ community, the homeless, those with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and those with other chronic health conditions, including severe mental illness.

The US Treasury allows the use of American Rescue Plan funds to respond to nonprofits who experienced financial hardship and negative economic impact during the COVID 19 pandemic. Grants to mitigate financial hardship, such as declines in revenues or impacts of periods of business closure, by supporting payroll and benefit costs, costs to retain employees, mortgage, rent or utilities costs and other operating expenses is an allowable expenditure.

The nonprofit grant program will provide $700,000 in assistance to the nonprofit community in New Hanover County*, allocated through grants of no less than $10,000 and up to $50,000 per organization.

While any NHC nonprofit* is eligible to apply, weight will be given to organizations serving vulnerable or marginalized communities including but not limited to racial and ethnic minorities, the uninsured, low-income children, the elderly, LGBTQ community, the homeless, those with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), and those with other chronic health conditions, including severe mental illness.

Each nonprofit will be required to demonstrate how the pandemic negatively affected their organization and that they experienced financial hardship and/or were not able to continue revenue generating operations at some point during the pandemic.

Cape Fear Collective has convened a committee to refine the grant criteria, establish a scoring system, and award grants to those nonprofits who meet the criteria and demonstrate the greatest need. The scoring rubric will also be made available to applying organizations.

Each organization receiving a grant will be required to sign a contract with NHC agreeing that they will use the funds for eligible expenses noted above. At the end of one year, the awardee will be required to report the use of the funds to the county. A random audit of those awardees will be conducted once the reporting is returned.

Questions? Email to info@capefearcollective.org

*NHC nonprofits are defined as organizations with a physical address and programing in New Hanover County limits.

TIMELINE

07/23/2021 – Applications Open

08/23/2021 – Applications Close

09/06/2021 – Awards Announced