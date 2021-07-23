Pat McCrory challenging fellow Republican candidates to three debates in US Senate race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Former Republican North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory wants to have three debates with U.S. Rep. Tedd Budd and former Rep. Mark Walker.

The three Republican candidates are competing for the party’s nomination for an open 2022 U.S. Senate seat.

McCrory raised the most money in the latest reporting period but Budd has seen an uptick in momentum after getting the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

McCrory announced on Thursday that he would like one of the primary debates in the late fall and the other two in early 2022.

Walker agreed to the debates. Budd’s campaign says it will have that discussion on its own timeline.